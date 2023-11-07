Top track

Toundra - El Odio. Parte I

Toundra + Monkey3

Le Ferrailleur
Tue, 7 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
€23.80

About

GARMONBOZIA présente TOUNDRA + MONKEY3

Originaire de Madrid et formé en 2007, TOUNDRA est un quatuor musical ayant dans l'idée de jouer un Post-Rock instrumental influencé par PELICAN, ISIS ou leurs homologues espagnols JARDIN DE LA CROIX et HAND OF FATIM Read more

Présenté par Garmonbozia.

Lineup

Monkey3, Toundra

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

