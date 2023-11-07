DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
GARMONBOZIA présente TOUNDRA + MONKEY3
Originaire de Madrid et formé en 2007, TOUNDRA est un quatuor musical ayant dans l'idée de jouer un Post-Rock instrumental influencé par PELICAN, ISIS ou leurs homologues espagnols JARDIN DE LA CROIX et HAND OF FATIM
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.