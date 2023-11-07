Top track

Monkey3 - Spirals

Monkey3 + Powder for Pigeons + Birdstone

Le Ferrailleur
Tue, 7 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
€23.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

GARMONBOZIA présente MONKEY3 + POWDER FOR PIGEONS + BIRDSTONE

Originaire de Lausanne, MONKEY3 a débuté en 2001 en tant que communauté de jam sessions alimentée par l'amour de la musique psychédélique, stoner-rock et space-rock. En 2003, le groupe permanen...

Présenté par Garmonbozia.

Lineup

Birdstone, Powder for Pigeons, Monkey3

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

