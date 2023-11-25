Top track

SLKRACK

La Place
Sat, 25 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Après avoir fait parler de lui sur l'album de SDM et dans Nouvelle Ecole, SLKRACK ne compte pas arrêter son ascension ! Il débarque à La Place pour son premier concert, une date à ne rater sous aucun prétexte. Vous êtes prévenu·e·s.

SLKRACK, rappeur ayant Read more

Présenté par La Place et Arachnée Productions.

Lineup

Slkrack

Venue

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

