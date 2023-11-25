DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Michael Gray - Groove Assassin - Ian Perry
Daydream Disco host the Hotel Room
Faro - Nathan Simpson - Tom Ayres - Jay Lee
After a hugely successful launch party back in March, Michael Gray presents the second edition of 'Sultra' at The POW this November
