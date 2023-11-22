DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Joe Hicks

Rough Trade Bristol
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rapidly rising Newbury Singer-Songwriter Joe Hicks blends intricate guitar composition and soaring falsetto with classic pop song-craft. Since his first single release at the start of 2017, Joe has racked up over 4 million Spotify streams, was made 'BBC In

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Joe Hicks

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

