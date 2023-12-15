Top track

Starsailor - Silence Is Easy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

James Walsh (Starsailor) live in Marostica

Sala Polivalente Don Bosco
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:15 pm
GigsMarostica
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Starsailor - Silence Is Easy
Got a code?

About

A Marostica per Uglydogs una delle sole quattro date live in Italia di James Walsh, leader e fondatore degli Starsailor.

Ingresso riservato ai soci Uglydogs 2023.

Nato e cresciuto nell'area di Manchester negli anni '80, JAMES WALSH è il leader e f...

Tutte le età
Presentato da UGLYDOGS APS.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

James Walsh

Venue

Sala Polivalente Don Bosco

Corso Mazzini 71, 36063 Marostica provincia di Vicenza, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.