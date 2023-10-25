DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nell Mescal

The Lower Third
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Nell Mescal is a 20-year-old singer and songwriter from Maynooth in Kildare, Ireland. She has been singing all her life and has been performing in groups and choirs for as long as she can remember. This young emerging talent began writing music when she wa Read more

Presented by AEG.

Lineup

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

