Gerd Janson [All Night Long]

Night Tales
Sat, 28 Oct, 5:00 pm
DJLondon
From £15.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Halloween plans. Sorted. The jolliest man in dance music returns to Hackney Central for another all night long House & Italo masterclass. Tell your friends, make your plans & book your tickets early. This one will sell out.

💞 THE TERRACE & ROOM 2 IS

Presented by Night Tales.

Lineup

Gerd Janson

Venue

Night Tales

14 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
800 capacity

