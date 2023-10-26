Top track

Let It Carry You - Brandt Brauer Frick Remix

MSS FRNCE

Point Ephémère
Thu, 26 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sans être un EP conceptuel, “VI” est animé des thématiques qui nourrissent MSS FRNCE –

l’énergie, le message et la hargne combattante – malheureusement toujours d’actualité :

le rêve insaisissable de liberté, de joie et d’égalité globale, dans un monde e Read more

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
Lineup

MSS FRNCE

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

