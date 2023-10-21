Top track

You're So Cool

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jonathan Bree w/ Marion Raw, Francis Lung

Soda Bar
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$24.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

You're So Cool
Got a code?

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

Jonathan Bree is a composer, multi- instrumentalist and producer from New Zealand.

A self-confessed workaholic and social recluse, Jonathan spends his days (and nights) in a dingy home office attem Read more

Presented by Soda Bar.

Lineup

Jonathan Bree, Marion Raw, Francis Lung

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.