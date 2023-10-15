Top track

The Clientele - Blue Over Blue

The Clientele

Brudenell Social Club
Sun, 15 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£20.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cherished UK trio The Clientele release their new album 'I Am Not There Anymore' on July 28th via Merge Records.

This time out, The Clientele — vocalist/lyricist/guitarist Alasdair MacLean, bassist James Hornsey and drummer Mark Keen — incorporated elemen Read more

Presented by Brudenell Social Club.

Lineup

The Clientele

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

