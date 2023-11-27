DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

A Memorial Concert For Mo Foster - ‘One Mo Time’

229
Mon, 27 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£33.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A Memorial Concert for Mo Foster - ‘One Mo Time’

27th November 2023 from 7pm

An evening of special guests performing tracks he composed and recorded.

All proceeds will help support Mo’s wife Kay’s, early onset dementia care.

To be held at 229.london

F Read more

Presented by 229.

Lineup

15
Tony Hymas, Brian Bennett, Clem Cattini and 15 more

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.