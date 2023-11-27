DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A Memorial Concert for Mo Foster - ‘One Mo Time’
27th November 2023 from 7pm
An evening of special guests performing tracks he composed and recorded.
All proceeds will help support Mo’s wife Kay’s, early onset dementia care.
To be held at 229.london
F
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.