Top track

Hot Chip - Over And Over

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alexis Taylor (Hot Chip DJ Set)

Between The Bridges
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hot Chip - Over And Over
Got a code?

About

The Hot Chip singer steps up for a rare DJ set at Between The Bridges alongside Grainger for a special party!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Between the Bridges Ltd.

Lineup

Alexis Taylor, Hot Chip

Venue

Between The Bridges

The Queen's Walk, London SE1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.