Robocobra Quartet + Fears

The George Tavern
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

“Fugazi mees Mingus” - Drowned In Sound

"A signature sound of jazz-motivated, punk-informed spoken word" - Loud & Quiet

"A band who can both write a killer hook and slap you hard in your chest cavity." - Line Of Best Fit

Presented by Bad Vibrations

Lineup

Robocobra Quartet, Fears

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

