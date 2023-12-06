DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CTOWN SOUNDS PRESENTS: Sultan Stevenson

Cafe KOKO
Wed, 6 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Pianist Sultan Stevenson is one of the fastest emerging artists on the London jazz scene. In March of 2023, Sultan released his debut album 'Faithful One' under Whirlwind Recordings. The album helped to earn Sultan a parliamentary jazz award for best newco

Presented by Cafe KOKO

Lineup

Josh Short, Sultan Stevenson

Venue

Cafe KOKO

74 Crowndale Road, Camden, London, NW1 1NW, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity
Accessibility information

