Empathy Test w/ NITE

The Eighth Room
Tue, 10 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNashville
$15.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Empathy Test was formed in London, England, in 2013, by childhood friends Isaac Howlett (vocals / songwriting) and Adam Relf (production / composition). The pair captivated listeners from Europe to the USA, with the icy tones of their synthesizer-laden deb

Presented by The Eighth Room.

Empathy Test

The Eighth Room

2106 8th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37204, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

