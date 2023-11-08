DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Ladybug Transistor + Kyle Forester

Public Records
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Ladybug Transistor was initially formed in 1995 in Brooklyn, New York by singer and trumpeter Gary Olson initially as a home recording project. After the release of Beverley Atonale (Merge Records, 1997) Ladybug soon evolved into a group with Pittsburg Read more

Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

The Ladybug Transistor, Kyle Forester

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.