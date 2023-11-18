DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ACCESO + CERVEZA o REFRESCO
El Buen Hijo es una banda de pop formada en el año 2016 en Madrid. Con su primer trabajo, el EP “Los cinco temitas de El Buen Hijo”, empiezan a hacerse conocidos dentro del circuito más independiente, y algunas de sus canciones
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.