Top track

Bas Jan - Progressive Causes

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BAS JAN + Pictish Trail (Solo)

Soup
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bas Jan - Progressive Causes
Got a code?

About

Bas Jan are a London-based experimental post-punk trio built around the remarkable and distinctive voice and songs of multi-instrumentalist and composer Serafina Steer.

Who is Serafina Steer? She's a vocalist, harpist, bassist and keyboard player who has Read more

Presented by Alphaville UK.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Pictish Trail, Bas Jan

Venue

Soup

31-33 Spear St, Manchester M1 1DF
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.