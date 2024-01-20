Top track

Jackfruit NYC: TSHA w. ELKKA, QRTR by Gray Area

Knockdown Center
Sat, 20 Jan, 3:00 pm
DJNew York
From $16.74The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On January 20th, hotly tipped by everyone from Annie Mac, Bonobo and Gorillaz to Billboard, NME, Crack, Mixmag and DJ Mag, London-based artist TSHA returns to New York with special guests for a special indoor day party at Knockdown Center.

21+

21+
Gray Area
Lineup

2
Honey Bun, Elkka, TSHA and 2 more

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

