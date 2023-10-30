Top track

The Bug Club - Out In The Streets

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Bug Club

Norwich Arts Centre
Mon, 30 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Bug Club - Out In The Streets
Got a code?

Event information

THE BUG CLUB

https://thebugclub.bandcamp.com/

+ support

Aphra

https://linktr.ee/aphramusic

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Everything Is Fine + New Cross Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

APHRA, The Bug Club

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.