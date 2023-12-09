Top track

Lord Friday the 13th

IBOAT
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
From €8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lord Friday the 13th est un groupe de trash-glam-punk basé à Austin, TX. Dirigé par les frères Felix (chant) et Sloane (guitare) Lenz, leur son a été décrit comme la rencontre du Velvet Underground et des New York Dolls, avec des touches d'Iggy et des Stoo...

Tout public
Présenté par TRAFIC.

Lineup

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

