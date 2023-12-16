Top track

Real Fake - Jonjo Jury Remix

Gayzpacho - Winter Wonderhunk

EartH
Sat, 16 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event will take place in EartH Hall | Last entry 1am.

Hoe, Hoe, Hoe!

We are warming up this winter with our own take on Christmas! That's right, we're mixing the heat of Spain with the chill of winter in the gayest way possible with Winter WonderWan...

Presented by Gayzpacho.

Lineup

Smokin’ Jo, Jonjo Jury, Jonny Woo

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
Accessibility information

