Makaya McCraven

JazzMI Closing Party | MAKAYA McCraven

BASE Milano
Sun, 5 Nov, 8:00 pm
Milano
€28.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Torna a Milano Makaya McCraven, uno dei protagonisti della black music contemporanea, dopo la sfortunata anteprima in Triennale del 20 Luglio, annullata dopo pochi minuti per maltempo.

Si preannuncia una grande festa di chiusura per l'ottava edizione di J

Presentato da Doc Live Srl.

MAKAYA MCCRAVEN

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
8:00 pm

