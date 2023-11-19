Top track

Lvbel C5 - ANNEM

Lvbel C5 and Blok3

Islington Assembly Hall
Sun, 19 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £67.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lvbel C5 is a popular Turkish rapper who started his music career in 2019 with his first album ‘Drop’ and then came into fame with his track ‘Ralli’ featuring Batuflex. 

One of his biggest hits was ‘10 Numara’ reaching over 90 million views on Youtube.

Presented by OZ Organisations.

Lineup

Blok3, Lvbel C5

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

