DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Lvbel C5 is a popular Turkish rapper who started his music career in 2019 with his first album ‘Drop’ and then came into fame with his track ‘Ralli’ featuring Batuflex.
One of his biggest hits was ‘10 Numara’ reaching over 90 million views on Youtube.
A
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs