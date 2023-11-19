DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BLOK3

Islington Assembly Hall
Sun, 19 Nov, 7:00 pm
From £67.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Lvbel C5 is unable to perform due to health reasons. The show will still go ahead, featuring BLOK3 as main headliner.

Blok3 has been known for his popular songs ‘Affetmem’, ‘BayBay’, ‘Yaptiricaz Tirnaklarini’ & ‘N’aptigini Bilmesemde’.

He will also be pe...

Presented by OZ Organisations.

BLOK3

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open7:00 pm
