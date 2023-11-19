DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Lvbel C5 is unable to perform due to health reasons. The show will still go ahead, featuring BLOK3 as main headliner.
Blok3 has been known for his popular songs ‘Affetmem’, ‘BayBay’, ‘Yaptiricaz Tirnaklarini’ & ‘N’aptigini Bilmesemde’.
He will also be pe...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs