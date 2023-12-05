Top track

Radiant Wound

The Altered Hours

Sebright Arms
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Altered Hours are a rock group based in Cork City, Ireland. Their music explores vast psychedelic spaces, immediate post-punk tones, repetitive rhythms and propelling structures. The lyrics bind this wall of noise together, comfortably connecting the e Read more

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

THE ALTERED HOURS

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

