DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Five years ago it seemed like Uncle Lucius had run its course. They had torn a swath out of the Texas roots music scene over a 13 year run, worn out 5 vans and recorded 4 albums, and grown a reputation at home and abroad as a thrilling, dynamic live act. L
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.