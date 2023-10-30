Top track

Pragmagick

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Drab Majesty + Candélabre

Le Ferrailleur
Mon, 30 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€21.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pragmagick
Got a code?

About

DRAB MAJESTY (New Wave):

Drab Majesty est le projet Cold Wave de Deb DeMure, l'alter-ego androgyne du musicien basé à Los Angeles Andrew Clinco et de sa partenaire Mona D (Alex Nicolaou).

Véritable concentré de goth, dark & new wave, post punk et shoegaz Read more

Présenté par N-Syndicate Productions.

Lineup

Drab Majesty, Candélabre

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.