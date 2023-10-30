DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DRAB MAJESTY (New Wave):
Drab Majesty est le projet Cold Wave de Deb DeMure, l'alter-ego androgyne du musicien basé à Los Angeles Andrew Clinco et de sa partenaire Mona D (Alex Nicolaou).
Véritable concentré de goth, dark & new wave, post punk et shoegaz
