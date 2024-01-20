DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

128 & Nite Rinse Presents: Marsh (All Night Long Tour)

Location TBA, Denver
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
PartyDenver
From $38.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

128 Productions & Nite Rinse are proud to be bringing the incredibly talented Marsh to Denver, CO for an open to close set!

Backed by the likes of Joris Voorn, Kölsch, Rufus Du Sol, along with Pete Tong and Danny Howard at BBC Radio 1, Marsh continues to

Presented by Nite Rinse, LLC and 128 Productions

Lineup

Marsh

Venue

Location TBA, Denver

Denver, CO, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
500 capacity

