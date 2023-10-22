Top track

Bulla en el Barrio - Escudo De Tambo

Tradición en Transición Vol.7 ft. Bulla en el Barrio, Audry Funk, Dj Cheo, Plena del Puente

The Sultan Room Rooftop
Sun, 22 Oct, 5:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

*this event was rescheduled from Sunday, September 24. All tickets will be valid for the new date.

Valid identification is required for entry. Acceptable forms of ID include an unexpired US government-issued ID such as a driver's license or passport.

The Sultan Room Presents

Lineup

Bulla en el Barrio, Audry Funk

Venue

The Sultan Room Rooftop

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open5:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

