DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Psych presents... Alien Chicks + Guests
Alien Chicks are a Brixton based post-punk power trio, whose music explores a whole mix of genres including jazz, rap, latin, and math rock. Their songs are a surreal social commentary packed with punchy rhythms and
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.