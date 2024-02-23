DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alien Chicks

Heartbreakers
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsSouthampton
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Psych presents... Alien Chicks + Guests

Alien Chicks are a Brixton based post-punk power trio, whose music explores a whole mix of genres including jazz, rap, latin, and math rock. Their songs are a surreal social commentary packed with punchy rhythms and Read more

Presented by Psychedelia.

Lineup

Alien Chicks

Venue

Heartbreakers

Hanover Buildings, Southampton SO14 1JW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.