Awakebutstillinbed, Like Roses, Chaz Monroe

Quarry House Tavern
Wed, 1 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Wednesday, November 1st 2023
Awakebutstillinbed + Like Roses + Chaz Monroe
8:30pm - $15 - All Ages

AWAKEBUTSTILLINBED
San Jose, CA
https://awakebutstillinbed.bandcamp.com/

LIKE ROSES
Berkeley, CA
https://likerosesca.bandcamp.com/album/easy-sp Read more

Rediscover Fire Booking
Lineup

awakebutstillinbed, Like Roses, Chaz Monroe

Venue

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Doors open8:30 pm

