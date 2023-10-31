DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Skalloween!

ONCE at The Rockwell
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsSomerville
$14.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SKALLOWEEEEEEN!!

The New Limits as The Pie Tasters

Sorry, Ma! As The Clash

Pink Slip as No Doubt

Battlemode as Gorillaz

21+

Presented by ONCE

Lineup

Venue

ONCE at The Rockwell

255 Elm St, Somerville, MA 02144, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.