Top track

Mt. Joy - Silver Lining

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mt. Joy

PROJECT HOUSE
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£20.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mt. Joy - Silver Lining
Got a code?

About

Mt. Joy started off as a rekindling of shared musical ambitions between Philadelphia high school friends Matt Quinn (vocals, guitar) and Sam Cooper (guitar). Reunited in Los Angeles thanks to the ebbs and flows of adult life, the pair met multi-instrumenta Read more

Brudenell Presents…

Lineup

Mt. Joy

Venue

PROJECT HOUSE

Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.