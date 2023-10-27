Top track

Human Carrying Capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Harm’s Way, Fleshwater, Ingrown, Jivebomb

The Brooklyn Monarch
Fri, 27 Oct, 5:30 pm
$32.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Human Carrying Capacity
About

HUGE show in celebration of Harm’s Way's newest crushing offering "Common Suffering"! A diverse lineup featuring Fleshwater, Ingrown, and Jivebomb bring together a night of heavy sounds you won't want to miss!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

1
Harms Way, Fleshwater, Ingrown and 1 more

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open5:30 pm

