Getdown Services

The George Tavern
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50

About

Let the moustachio'd lads entertain you through sharing their thoughts on boredom, hopelessness, mental illness, bitterness, work, Alton Towers and many, many more things.

plus The Family Battenberg & Boil King as support.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by The George Tavern

Lineup

Boil King, Getdown Services

Venue

The George Tavern

Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends2:30 am
150 capacity

