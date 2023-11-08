Top track

Current Joys w/ Brutus VIII (Sold Out)

Le Poisson Rouge
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsNew York
$34.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Current Joys w/ Brutus VIII - presented by Minty Boi - Live at LPR on Wednesday, November 8th, 2023

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

7:30 PM doors | 8:30 PM show (all ages)

Presented by Minty Boi
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Current Joys

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

