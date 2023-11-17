DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Slappy Av + Tarchi

Sala Doppler
Fri, 17 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsVigo
€16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ultras Del Amor es un trabajo de Slappy Av en colaboración con el artista zaragozano Elgato500euros, el álbum indaga en todo tipo de sonidos desde el Jersey Club al Indie, pasando por el reaggeton y el hyperpop.

Tarchi es uno de los artistas más que prepa Read more

Organizado por Adiós Corazón.

Venue

Sala Doppler

Rúa Martín Codax 21, 36201 Vigo, Pontevedra, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

