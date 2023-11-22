Top track

The Beaches - Everything Is Boring

The Beaches - Blame My Ex Tour

Point Ephémère
Wed, 22 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Point Éphémère et AEG Presents France présentent The Beaches

The Beaches font tout à leur façon. Après plus d'une décennie ensemble en tant que groupe, les sœurs Jordan Miller (chant, basse) et Kylie Miller (guitare), ainsi que leurs amies les plus proche

Présenté par Point Éphémère et AEG Presents France.

Lineup

The Beaches

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:30 pm

