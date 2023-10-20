Top track

Parkineos - Puxero - Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Semana Cero : Parkineos + Carlo Frio

Sala Jerusalem
Fri, 20 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsValencia
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Parkineos - Puxero - Remix
Got a code?

About

pa' sudarla fuerte : Parkineos + Carlo Frio

para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI)

organizado por @cero.en.conducta con el apoyo de Vibra Mahou

Lineup

Parkineos, Carlo Frio

Venue

Sala Jerusalem

Carrer del Convent de Jerusalem, 55, 46007 València, Valencia, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.