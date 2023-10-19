Top track

Concert • Sababa 5 + Zajal

Le Mazette
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€13.26

About

PROGRAMME

19h30 : Zajal (première partie)

Le duo t'emporte dans un tourbillon acid house saupoudré de quelques épices magiques !

21h30 : Sababa 5

La formation de Tel-Aviv propulse les mélodies traditionnelles du Moyen-Orient au cœur d'une fusion instru Read more

Présenté par Le Mazette.

Lineup

Sababa 5

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

