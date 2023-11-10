Top track

Edgar Alejandro w/ James Silva

The Paramount
Fri, 10 Nov, 8:00 pm
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Edgar Alejandro

with James Silva

doors: 8pm

all ages

All ages

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

