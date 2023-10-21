Top track

CHVRCHES - Leave a Trace - Goldroom Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Goldroom High Seas Boat Party

Catalina Classic Cruises
Sat, 21 Oct, 5:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From $50.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

CHVRCHES - Leave a Trace - Goldroom Remix
Got a code?

About

O﻿rlove by Day & Stereo Punks P﻿resent:

G﻿OLROOM

H﻿IGH SEAS TOUR 2023

===== INFO =====

21+ // Board 5pm // Sail 5-9pm // Returns at 9pm

===== ADDRESS =====

Catalina Classic Cruises (By the Queen Mary)

1046 Queens Hwy

Long Beach, CA 90802

===== Read more

Presented by Orlove By Day & Stereo Punks

Lineup

Venue

Catalina Classic Cruises

1046 Queens Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90802, USA
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.