DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Xadi

The Lower Third
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.03

About

Meet Xadi, a singer-songwriter, and producer from West London. Xadi's music glides in and out of future sounds and rhythms, blending R&B, indie rock, and Hip-Hop to create something wholly unique. He has a voice that isn't afraid to push boundaries, while...

Presented by AEG.

Lineup

Xadi

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

