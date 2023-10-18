DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Josh Berry: Sexual Politics

The Clapham Grand
Wed, 18 Oct, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
From £22.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

DOORS 6:30PM / SHOW 7:45PM

Fresh off the back of a sell-out debut tour, Josh Berry returns with a new stand up show.

Throughout history, not enough people of Josh Berry’s race, gender, and sexuality have discussed sex and politics, and he intends to set Read more

Presented by The Clapham Grand.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Josh Berry

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs