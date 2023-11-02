Top track

MTINES & Anna Andreu - Estimada Glòria

MTINES - Els dies iguals

Heliogàbal
Thu, 2 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€12

About

MTINES presenta 'Els dies iguals', el seu primer disc. En el show presentarà els temes del seu nou treball, a més de recuperar les seves cançons antigues. Tot això, acompanyat de la seva banda habitual i de col·laboracions sorpreses.

'Els dies iguals'

Organizado por Montebello Agency.

Lineup

MTINES

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

