Matt Forde: Inside No 10

The Crescent
Thu, 2 May, 7:00 pm
ComedyYork
£19.60
About

Host of hit political podcast ‘The Political Party’ Matt Forde (Spitting Image, Have I Got News For You, The British Scandal, The Last Leg, The Royal Variety Performance) explores the dark comedy horror that is British politics, ahead of the next election....

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Burning Duck Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Matt Forde

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

