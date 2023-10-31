Top track

Through the rain

Childe

Barkett
Tue, 31 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€25.36

About

Childe is a refreshingly chaotic talent. You’ve likely never met anyone like him, and you probably never will. He is the living embodiment of a modern story teller, an artist built on impurities inspired by the edges of life. Childe is influenced by a wide Read more

Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.

Lineup

Childe

Venue

Barkett

Czeminskistraße 10, 10829 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

